The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Reduced by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.71. 21,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.28 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.