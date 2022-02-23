Convex Finance Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $17.69 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.46 or 0.00055607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.97 or 0.06972287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,618.72 or 1.00060837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,796,130 coins and its circulating supply is 51,502,437 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.