Brokerages Expect Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canon.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,205. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

