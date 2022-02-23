Brokerages Expect Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canon.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,205. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.
About Canon (Get Rating)
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.