SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

