Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 2,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,890. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

