Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,205. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

