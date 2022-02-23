CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.62. 48,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

