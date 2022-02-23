Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.33. 4,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,887. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

