Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $258.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,253. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.97 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.13.

