AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,959 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of AutoNation worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,004. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

