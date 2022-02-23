Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,081 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.87. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.