Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.