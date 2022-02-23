Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

