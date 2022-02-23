Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price at $2.10

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of New Gold by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Gold by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NGD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 427,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,961,374. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

