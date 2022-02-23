Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.19, but opened at $42.23. Mosaic shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 119,546 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

