HYCON Achieves Market Capitalization of $467,701.28 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $467,701.28 and approximately $33,122.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001964 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046882 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

