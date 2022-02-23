Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

VRT traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 539,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

