Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170,498 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,754,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $234.94. 2,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average of $277.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.78 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

