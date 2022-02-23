TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock traded down $14.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.96. 2,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.00 and its 200-day moving average is $240.95.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.