Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $151.64

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.49. 10,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

