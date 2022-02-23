Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 2,271.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

