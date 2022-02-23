AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 145.30 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.98) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 9,050.66 ($123.09) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51). The firm has a market cap of £140.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,559.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,585.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,610.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($142.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.52) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($142.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($136.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

