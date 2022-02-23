Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,243. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.66. The stock has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.