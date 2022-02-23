MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,750.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,130.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,439.57. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $873.40 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
