MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,750.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,130.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,439.57. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $873.40 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

