Laffer Tengler Investments Buys New Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

