263,424 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

VRA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,834. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $262.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

