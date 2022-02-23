Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,112. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 2,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,779. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.