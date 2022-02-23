International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 184 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 224 ($3.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/25/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 180 ($2.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 200 ($2.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.31) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.99). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/17/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.13) to GBX 220 ($2.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

1/10/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.31) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/5/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of LON:IAG traded down GBX 2.64 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159.04 ($2.16). 13,511,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,324,988. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.12. The company has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

