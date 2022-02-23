Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $127.40 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

