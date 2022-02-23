Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 177,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

