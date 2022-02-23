Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,032. Sterling Check Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

