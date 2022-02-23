Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Semtech worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,783. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.