Finminity (FMT) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Finminity has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Finminity coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Finminity has a market cap of $144,183.20 and $221.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Finminity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.48 or 0.07001586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.20 or 0.99902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,285,447 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,930 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Finminity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Finminity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Finminity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Finminity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.