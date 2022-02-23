Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $57.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

