Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Argo Group International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $61.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

