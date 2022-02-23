Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,078. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $34,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,267,728 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 112.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

