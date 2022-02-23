AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $305.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AxoGen by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AxoGen by 103.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 636,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.