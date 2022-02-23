National Bank Financial Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.53.

ABX stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 895,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$30.65.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

