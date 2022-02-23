Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Equinix by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 239,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

Equinix stock opened at $690.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

