Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

