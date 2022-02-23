Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

