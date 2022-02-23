Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 583.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

NYSE BG opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

