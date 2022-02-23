OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.18

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from OZ Minerals’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59.

In other news, insider Andrew Cole sold 163,589 shares of OZ Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

