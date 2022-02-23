Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TSE:BEP.UN traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.92. 18,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,017. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.29. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.24 and a 12-month high of C$55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEP.UN shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

