Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CAPC traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 164.70 ($2.24). The company had a trading volume of 897,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 154 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.56). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.81.

CAPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.06) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

