Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Camping World has increased its dividend by 318.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
CWH stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 48,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.01.
In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Camping World by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
