Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Camping World has increased its dividend by 318.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 48,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.26. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Camping World by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.