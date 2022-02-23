Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 293 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $103.72 and a 52-week high of $109.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.