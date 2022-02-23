The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
HCKT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
