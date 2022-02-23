The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

HCKT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

