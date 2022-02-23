Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 8,160 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 272.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 238,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.