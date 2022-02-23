Headinvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

